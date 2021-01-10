Blunt says president shouldn’t resign; calls his actions ‘reckless’

Sen. Roy Blunt on Sunday called President Donald Trump’s actions and decisions leading up to the siege of the U.S. Capitol “clearly reckless,” but stopped short of calling on the president to resign. During an appearance on CBS's “Face the Nation,” Blunt also refused to say whether Trump had committed an impeachable offense.

“I think the president’s decisions and actions that day and leading up to that day on this topic were clearly reckless,” the Missouri Republican said, adding that Trump “had involvement” in the “sad and terrible” riot Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

“The president should be very careful over the next 10 days that his behavior is what you’d expect” of a leader of the United States, Blunt said.

He refused to say whether the president had committed an impeachable offense.

“I wasn’t interested then or now in spending a lot of time on things that can’t happen,” just like the impeachment of the president, Blunt said.

He called the impeachment a long-term punishment for the president, and that it was politically motivated.