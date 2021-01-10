Blunt says president shouldn't resign; calls his actions 'reckless'

Sen. Roy Blunt, during an appearance on "Face the Nation" Sunday morning, said that President Donald Trump shouldn't resign.
"I think the president's decisions and actions that day and leading up to that day on this topic were clearly reckless" Blunt said.
He added that the president "had involvement" in the "sad and terrible" riot Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
"The president should be very careful over the next 10 days that his behavior is what you'd expect" of a leader of the United States.
He refused to say whether the president had committed an impeachable offense.
Blunt also avoided criticizing his fellow Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley's objection of the Pennsylvania electoral votes.
"I wasn't interested then or now in spending a lot of time on things that can't happen," just like the impeachment of the president, Blunt said.
He called the impeachment a long-term punishment for the president, and that it was politically motivated.
Blunt said that he and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, plan to look into the security and police planning for the protest last week.
He also said: "I resent any sense that the capitol police didn't push back, fight back" and that officers worked to stand between "first the building and then the people in the building."
"I do know when you're overwhelmed in law enforcement, one of the things you do is step back and regroup," Blunt said.
Blunt, chairman of the Rules Committee, is in charge of planning the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.
Blunt's appearance comes as Hawley faces criticism for his actions Wednesday, including giving protesters a signal of support as he walked into the Capitol before the protest turned violent. Blunt and Hawley were both in the capitol on Wednesday when rioters forced their way into the building.
One political science professor said Hawley’s political opponents will forever link him to the insurrection on Wednesday.
About 300 people gathered downtown Saturday to condemn the senator, who's received broad condemnation following the attack on the U.S. Capitol.