Blunt says president shouldn't resign; calls his actions 'reckless'

Sen. Roy Blunt, during an appearance on "Face the Nation" Sunday morning, said that President Donald Trump shouldn't resign.

"I think the president's decisions and actions that day and leading up to that day on this topic were clearly reckless" Blunt said.

He added that the president "had involvement" in the "sad and terrible" riot Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

"The president should be very careful over the next 10 days that his behavior is what you'd expect" of a leader of the United States.

He refused to say whether the president had committed an impeachable offense.

Blunt also avoided criticizing his fellow Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley's objection of the Pennsylvania electoral votes.

"I wasn't interested then or now in spending a lot of time on things that can't happen," just like the impeachment of the president, Blunt said.

He called the impeachment a long-term punishment for the president, and that it was politically motivated.

Blunt said that he and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, plan to look into the security and police planning for the protest last week.