Bruised by border politics, some Biden officials cling to Trump restrictions

Another stated reason is to guard against infected migrants spreading the disease. While there are no overall figures on positive coronavirus rates for migrants caught at the U.S.-Mexico border, fewer than 0.5% of asylum seekers entering the United States legally through a separate program have tested positive.

Amid the internal debate over how and when to end Title 42 and the growing external pressure, the Biden administration has phased in a number of exceptions to the policy, allowing more migrants into the country.

In recent weeks the United States began admitting asylum seekers whom migrant advocates had identified as being especially vulnerable in Mexico.

“The number of people needing to go through this process is pretty overwhelming,” said Sawyer, the advocate with Human Rights Watch.

On June 1, Sawyer got a call from Jasibi, the Honduran woman who was granted a humanitarian exception to the order. She had been kidnapped while shopping at a market, she said, but escaped a few days later, after her kidnappers left her alone in a house.

Sawyer told her she would be allowed to enter the United States, but she would have to get to the Del Rio, Texas, port of entry — 56 miles away — by the next day.