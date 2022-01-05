Census recounts fail to account for COVID chaos, cities say

Many communities across the country argue that pandemic-related chaos made it impossible for census workers to get an accurate count of their populations. But unlike Nelsonville, which benefited from Ohio’s unusually flexible recount law, they are unlikely to get satisfaction from federal officials. As a result, they could miss out on state and federal aid tied to population.

Starting this week, communities that think they were undercounted can file challenges with the U.S. Census Bureau. But the so-called Count Question Resolution process only allows cities to challenge mapping mistakes that mistakenly placed people outside of city limits.

Cities in 14 states, including the nation’s four largest cities — New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston — have asked the Census Bureau to allow them to challenge tallies of people living within city limits. They want census officials to allow them to use documentation such as school enrollment records to prove that people were missed. Adding those missing people to the annual population updates that follow each census could translate into more state and federal dollars.