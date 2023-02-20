NEW YORK — The Twitter hashtag “Civil War” was trending on Monday as people reacted to a tweet from Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In the tweet posted to her personal page, Greene took President’s Day to call for a “national divorce” amongst red and blue states, citing irreconcilable differences.

“We need a national divorce,” she wrote. “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

Many on Twitter likened the message to a call for a second Civil War.

“Just a highly influential Republican Congresswoman calling for a second Civil War on President’s Day,” responded CNN political commentator and former NY-17 representative Mondaire Jones, adding that Greene was seen here “failing that mental competency test Nikki Haley only wants to impose on those 75 and up.”

“That’s called secession,” added another user. “Southern states already tried that and it caused a civil war that killed 600,000 people.”

Greene went on to tweet about the “January 6th tapes,” which were recently subpoenaed by the House panel in their ongoing investigation into Trump’s involvement with the insurrection 2021.

“We are releasing the J6 tapes and not one single lying grifter on social media had anything to do with it,” Greene tweeted. “Get ready for the truth from J6 because the video tapes are coming!” she continued.

Greene has also been in the news recently as rumors swirled that she may be seeking the vice presidential nomination from former President Donald Trump in his 2024 presidential bid.

She’s also become a lightning rod for controversy for making outlandish claims like the 2018 California wildfires could have been caused by “space lasers owned by a prominent Jewish banking family.”