 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Congress cuts humanitarian spending despite billions for Ukraine

  • 0
U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. -- favorite

The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON — The bipartisan spending deal that Congress cleared last week provides billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine, but it cuts other humanitarian programs meant to address mounting hunger crises elsewhere in the world, including Afghanistan and West Africa.

When the bill’s $4.1 billion in emergency supplemental humanitarian funding for Ukraine is excluded, the baseline fiscal 2022 spending level for humanitarian accounts covered by the State-Foreign Operations title comes in at $6.8 billion — a $1 billion cut compared to fiscal 2021 enacted levels.

The Biden administration had requested over $8.5 billion in total fiscal 2022 funding spread over two principal humanitarian aid accounts: the State Department’s Migration and Refugee Assistance account and the U.S. Agency for International Development’s International Disaster Assistance account. The initial House-passed bill and one offered in the Senate, written by majority Democrats, would have largely fulfilled the White House’s humanitarian funding request.

People are also reading…

In interviews and statements, foreign aid advocates said they were “embarrassed” and “flabbergasted” that Congress reduced funds for dealing with the worst refugee displacements since World War II and other crises caused by mounting natural disasters and manmade conflicts.

“It cuts the humanitarian [account] disastrously,” said Lisa Peña, director of policy, budget and appropriations for InterAction, a large U.S.-based umbrella organization for foreign aid groups. “This bill was insufficient prior to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin even moving his tanks near the border with Ukraine. We knew there were food price spikes on food and other commodities prior to the war in Ukraine.”

When President Joe Biden submitted his fiscal 2022 international affairs spending proposal to lawmakers last spring, and when the House passed its version of the annual foreign aid bill in July, the Taliban had yet to take over all of Afghanistan. Considering that, foreign aid experts had been anticipating Congress would have to boost humanitarian levels from what was initially requested in order to respond to the rapidly rising needs out of Afghanistan as well as worsening conflicts and instability in Ethiopia and Myanmar.

The cuts to nonemergency humanitarian spending, as well as the lack of any international COVID-19 assistance in the omnibus, are a “self-inflicted wound” to America’s ability to recover from the pandemic and to pursue its long-term national security interests, said Liz Schrayer, president of the bipartisan U.S. Global Leadership Coalition.

“There is no question that we’re terribly concerned when we look at what has come out of this budget deal in the international affairs programming,” Schrayer said in an interview. “The breadbasket of the world is having a war right now. Everyone knows that there is a drought expected in West Africa. … We have 45 million people on the verge of starvation.”

Base fiscal 2022 State-Foreign Operations spending received an increase over enacted levels of 1 percent, or nearly $600 million — the smallest increase of any of the 12 federal spending bills that Congress passed last week as part of its omnibus spending deal. The White House had initially sought an increase of 12 percent to the international affairs budget.

Blame game

Independent budget analysts have pinned blame on Republicans’ insistence that any increases in nondefense spending be kept roughly equal to increases in defense spending, and to both parties choosing to prioritize larger increases for domestic spending bills at the expense of the State-Foreign Operations title.

“We have more people who are hungry and people who are hungrier getting hungrier and we have no grain. It is absolutely catastrophic,” Peña said. “SFOPs got the raw end of the stick.”

The Senate’s lead foreign aid appropriator issued a similar view in an uncharacteristically blunt statement for a congressional appropriations cardinal criticizing his own bill.

“The SFOPs account is not a piggy bank that can be raided by other appropriation accounts,” Senate State-Foreign Operations Appropriations Chairman Chris Coons, D-Del., said last week.

And Coons’ House State-Foreign Operations subcommittee counterpart, Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., said the $56.1 billion baseline funding level “is not nearly enough to meet the diplomatic, humanitarian and development needs around the world.”

While fiscal 2022 defense spending saw an increase of 5.6 percent over last year’s levels, the nondefense spending accounts got a boost of 6.7 percent — but not the foreign aid portfolio.

Multiple lawmakers have pointed to the over $4 billion in emergency humanitarian funding for the Ukraine crisis to argue Congress has provided ample taxpayer assistance this year for foreign aid.

Still, budget experts do not believe the Russia-Ukraine war, which has dominated Capitol Hill’s attention in recent weeks, is the reason other humanitarian disasters did not see a funding injection.

For one thing, Appropriations subcommittee spending levels, known as 302(b)s, were set in early February, weeks before Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

Even as appropriators like Coons have pledged to push for higher foreign aid spending levels in fiscal 2023, advocates are nervous about those prospects.

Considering that Democrats might lose unified control of the White House and Congress after the November midterm elections, the fiscal 2022 appropriations levels were viewed as the high-water mark for Democrats to lock in robust spending increases. That would help cushion the blow of probable GOP pushes for cuts to foreign aid, which remains unpopular with an outspoken minority of Republican fiscal hardliners.

Any supplemental aid for Ukraine, and possibly for the global coronavirus pandemic, will likely have a fleeting impact on the overall budget, experts say.

“At the end of the day, we all know that an emergency supplemental is exactly what it says it is. It is an emergency supplemental that is not part of the regular budget and so there is an artificially low baseline for humanitarian assistance moving forward, just looking at the numbers, and that is concerning for conversations around what is needed for the coming fiscal year,” said one foreign aid professional, who did not have authorization to speak candidly about the budget.

Food price spikes

Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations projected that 274 million people globally would need humanitarian assistance and protection this year. That represents an increase of 39 million people from the 235 million who were estimated to need such support in 2021.

And even before the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war last month, global food prices were already higher than at any point since 2011.

“Russia and Ukraine are breadbaskets of the world. Their food exports account for about 12 percent of total calories traded in the world. Together, they export about 30 percent of the world’s wheat,” wrote InterAction’s deputy policy director Alexis-Clair Roehrich and policy intern Justin Hurley in an analysis posted last week.

“War may disrupt the ability to harvest and transport food commodities as workers have been called to battle,” the duo wrote. “Not only is the effect of war immediate but could harm future crop rotations if farmers are unable to harvest this season’s crops.”

Respectively, Russia and Ukraine are the first and fifth-largest exporters of wheat in the world with Ukrainian wheat previously supplying humanitarian programs in Afghanistan, Yemen, Sudan and elsewhere.

“The effects on the ground make for brutal choices,” U.N. World Food Program Director David Beasley wrote in an op-ed last week. “With our funding leveling off because donor nations’ treasuries are so stretched, we have had to slash rations to refugees and other populations across East Africa and the Middle East. Halved rations mean hungry children eating the equivalent of just one bowl of cereal each day.”

©2022 CQ-Roll Call Inc. Visit cqrollcall.com

0 comments

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social media video outside Trump Tower reminding her South Carolina constituents that she was one of the former president's “earliest supporters."

US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war

US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than two weeks into a war he expected to dominate in two days, Vladimir Putin is projecting anger, frustration at his military’s failures and a willingness to cause even more violence and destruction in Ukraine, in the assessment of U.S. intelligence officials.

Anti-Trump Republicans lining up for 2024 shadow primary

Anti-Trump Republicans lining up for 2024 shadow primary

NEW YORK (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is planning trips to Iowa and New Hampshire. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., is considering a rough timeline for a potential presidential announcement. And allies of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., are openly talking up her White House prospects.

Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt

Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow’s invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. Ukrainian officials said the attack wounded at least 17 people.

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face, President Joe Biden's national security adviser warned a top Chinese official on Monday about China's support for Russia in the Ukrainian invasion, even as the Kremlin denied reports it had requested Chinese military equipment to use in the war.

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A drone that flew over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast and damaging parked cars but causing no injuries, authorities said Friday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian city counts its losses, braces for attacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News