 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Congress excluded protections for Afghan evacuees in Ukraine bill

  • 0
Afghanistan

Former workers who had been employed with U.S. troops at the Bagram airbase hold placards during a demonstration against the U.S. government in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, July, 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

 Mariam Zuhaib

WASHINGTON — Congress left out of a Ukraine-focused supplemental spending bill a White House proposal to grant Afghan evacuees permanent protections in the U.S., leaving roughly 36,000 of them in legal limbo.

The move deals a blow to advocates who have spent months urging protections for those who were evacuated from Afghanistan last August but do not qualify for special immigrant visas.

The organization #AfghanEvac, which has worked to secure relief for Afghans, has met with the White House and with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for months to push for the provisions. The Biden administration asked Congress to include the language in the Ukraine bill.

Shawn VanDiver, a Navy veteran and the founder of the group, has said there has been bipartisan support for the measures, which are known as the Afghan Adjustment Act but have not officially been introduced as a stand-alone bill.

“The work here isn’t close to done,” VanDiver tweeted Tuesday. “We know who blocked this and will press ever harder to get it done.”

People are also reading…

The proposal would apply to the tens of thousands of Afghans who do not qualify for the narrow parameters of the Special Immigrant Visa program, reserved for Afghans who directly assisted the U.S. during the 20-year conflict.

These evacuees received temporary humanitarian parole when they entered the U.S., a status granted to immigrants without visas for pressing humanitarian reasons. But they can only attain lawful permanent residency if they apply for asylum through the backlogged system, with average wait times that stretch for more than four years.

The provisions were under consideration for inclusion in the Ukraine spending bill as late as Tuesday. Advocates pushed for inclusion of the provisions in acknowledgment that they would be difficult to move as a standalone bill.

There are a dwindling number of must-pass bills on the agenda before the midterm elections in November, leaving few opportunities to pass the Afghan policy as part of a broader bill.

Ultimately, the Afghan proposal was stymied by Republican concerns about vetting as well as senators’ desire to move billions of dollars in Ukraine aid as quickly as possible.

“I do think it’s really important to keep the Ukrainian aid program an aid package about Ukraine, not adding anything to it — even something like the Afghan program that I might support,” Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman said last week.

Portman, the ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said he had concerns about vetting and screening of Afghan evacuees. He cited an inspector general report from earlier this year suggesting that a few dozen Afghan evacuees were not fully vetted using available Defense Department data, and that some of those individuals could not be located.

Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst signaled concern with screening procedures she said were not tough enough to keep out people affiliated with terrorist organizations. “I’ve said I can’t support the Afghan bills unless those are worked out,” Ernst said.

Even Democrats who had played a key role in developing the proposal, such as Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, were wary of anything that could slow down the Ukraine funding bill, which the House passed Tuesday night.

“I am clear that we can’t slow down the Ukraine assistance package, and so I agree with the president’s timeline and objective in terms of getting this done no later than next week,” Coons said.

The omission of the provisions prolongs a period of uncertainty for thousands of Afghans who cannot safely return to Afghanistan.

They include Afghans who are extended family members of special immigrant visa recipients and do not qualify as direct dependents, as well as Afghans who supported education, journalism or women’s rights and would face persecution under Taliban rule.

Those Afghans are eligible for protection and some refugee benefits under humanitarian parole for a period of up to two years. They are also eligible for temporary protected status, which includes work authorization and protection from deportation, for a period of 18 months plus any extensions the Biden administration decides to grant.

However, those protections do not provide a pathway to citizenship, and could change under a future presidential administration.

“It’s like living in a hotel,” VanDiver said of the current temporary protections. “An American value is the ability to place down roots.”

Also left out of the Ukraine package was a separate White House proposal that would aim to “undercut Russia’s innovative potential” by making it easier for Russian STEM professionals to work in the U.S.

The proposal would have eliminated a requirement that Russian advanced degree holders seeking employment in STEM industries have an employer sponsor in the U.S. before applying for an employment-based visa.

©2022 CQ-Roll Call Inc. Visit cqrollcall.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

Jill Biden spent several hours in Ukraine, driving from the border with Slovakia to a town 10 minutes away to see first lady Olena Zelenska on Mother's Day. Biden is the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during the war, while Zelenska's public appearance was her first since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The first ladies met at a school being used to temporarily house Ukrainian migrants. Biden and Zelenska came together in a small classroom and greeted each other in front of reporters before they met in private. Zelenska and her two children have been staying at an undisclosed location for their safety.

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

The Biden administration sought Friday to downplay the role of American intelligence in the high-profile sinking of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, distancing itself from any direct role in one of the greatest embarrassments for Russia since it attacked Ukraine. A day after an American official confirmed that the U.S. provided Ukraine with information on the location of the ship, the White House and Pentagon described a more limited role and said the Ukrainians make their own decisions.

Trump candidate loses in Nebraska, wins in West Virginia

Trump candidate loses in Nebraska, wins in West Virginia

University of Nebraska regent Jim Pillen has won the state’s crowded Republican primary race for governor over a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump. It was a notable loss for the former president as he tries to shape the future of the GOP. Pillen beat eight challengers, including Trump-backed businessman Charles Herbster, who was accused late in the campaign of groping young women. Pillen was endorsed by Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who was prevented by term limits from running again. Herbster’s defeat raises the stakes on other high-profile races this month in Pennsylvania and Georgia, where Trump has also intervened in campaigns.

What GOP-nominated justices said about Roe to Senate panel

What GOP-nominated justices said about Roe to Senate panel

In one form or another, every Supreme Court nominee is asked during Senate hearings about his or her views of the landmark abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. Now, a draft opinion obtained by Politico suggests that a majority of the court is prepared to strike down the Roe v. Wade decision from 1973, leaving it to the states to determine a woman’s ability to get an abortion. Republican-nominated justices now hold a 6-3 majority, and they gave varying answers to senators when asked for their views on the abortion case.

Blocked Senate bill would make Roe v. Wade law, expand it

Blocked Senate bill would make Roe v. Wade law, expand it

Abortion legislation that was rejected in a Senate test vote Wednesday would enshrine into federal law the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Senate Democrats moved quickly to try to codify the 50-year-old ruling after a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggesting the court is poised to overturn the case was leaked last week. But they were unable to overcome a GOP filibuster of the bill, falling well short of the 60 votes needed in Wednesday’s 51-49 vote against moving the legislation forward. The bill would also expand protections, invalidating many state laws that Democrats and abortion-rights advocates say have infringed on the original ruling.

Justices to meet for 1st time since leak of draft Roe ruling

Justices to meet for 1st time since leak of draft Roe ruling

The Supreme Court’s nine justices will gather in private Thursday for their first scheduled meeting since the leak of a draft opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade and sharply curtail abortion rights in roughly half the states. The meeting in the justices’ private, wood-paneled conference room could be a tense affair in a setting noted for its decorum. No one aside from the justices attends and the most junior among them, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, is responsible for taking notes. Thursday’s conference comes at an especially fraught moment, with the future of abortion rights at stake and an investigation underway to try to find the source of the leak. 

GOP backs Klarides for U.S. Senate; Dems endorse Gov. Lamont

GOP backs Klarides for U.S. Senate; Dems endorse Gov. Lamont

Connecticut Republicans have endorsed former House Minority Leader Themis Klarides as their candidate to challenge U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November. But she will face a primary battle in August, with two candidates - Leora Levy and Peter Lumaj - who won more than the necessary 15% of delegates. Meanwhile, Democrats in Hartford endorsed Gov. Ned Lamont to run for a second term in office. Facing Republican Bob Stefanowski in November, Lamont is touting the roughly $600 million in tax cuts included in the new, revised state budget that cleared the General Assembly this month. 

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tesla’s unexpected sales record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News