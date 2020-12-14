Congress in sprint to fund government, approve COVID-19 emergency aid

The health crisis has also brought an economic crisis, with millions of Americans left jobless and businesses struggling to stay afloat.

‘Huge dose of relief’

“The next several days are going to bring about one of two outcomes,” McConnell said as he opened the Senate.

“Either 100 senators will be here shaking our heads, slinging blame and offering excuses about why we still have not been able to make a law. Or, we will break for the holidays having sent another huge dose of relief out the door for the people who need it,” he said.

McConnell said funding for personal protective equipment, vaccine distribution and extended unemployment should be in any package.

Some moderate lawmakers were to unveil their own bipartisan aid bill, offering two separate proposals that could be voted on separately. One would be a $748 billion proposal including aid to small businesses, the unemployed and vaccine distribution.

The other would include sticking points such as liability protections for business, which are backed by Republicans, and $160 billion for state and local governments, a Democratic priority.