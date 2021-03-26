Conservative news outlets, accused of election falsehoods, air disclaimers

Smartmatic saw the taped interview as “an admission of guilt or an admission of liability on the part of Fox News,” said Smartmatic’s counsel, Erik Connolly. “And that’s how we have positioned it in our lawsuit.”

Is Trump immune?

As legally fraught as election fraud claims can be, the subject is enormously appealing to many pro-Trump viewers and voters. And conservative media continue to make Trump, the most powerful voice in the Republican Party, a focal point of their coverage.

Some media lawyers say the president — who led the way in making and spreading election fraud claims — may be in less legal peril than his surrogates and the conservative networks that cover him.

That’s partly because he made specific public claims about the companies only while he was still president: Sitting presidents are immune from suits related to their official acts, a protection that has been interpreted broadly by the courts. Rabin, the Stanford lawyer, said the protections are meant to ensure that high-level government officials can speak out and perform their responsibilities without fear of defamation suits.