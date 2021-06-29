‘Coward’ Biden must fight harder on climate change, young activists say

WASHINGTON — Young climate activists carrying signs reading “Biden, you coward — fight for us” and “No climate, no deal” gathered outside the White House on Monday to protest what they called President Joe Biden’s broken promises and pandering to Republicans.

“Biden ran with bold promises for action and climate and we turned out for him,” said John Paul Mejia, an 18-year-old student from Miami among hundreds at the Sunrise Movement protest, which featured Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive members of Congress.

“We did everything in our power to get him elected and we need to have some say in our future and the safety of our communities,” Mejia said.

Mejia’s disappointment is being echoed by young climate activists around the country who say Biden’s opportunity to fulfill campaign pledges is slipping away as he negotiates with Republicans.

“We have a Democratic president, we have majority both in the House and the Senate, and it should be a time in which we are able to get things done, and we really haven’t,” said Kallan Benson, a 17-year-old organizer for Fridays for Future, a global activist group.

“We have incremental gains but nothing that is really a game changer for us,” Benson said.