Defying Congress, Trump vetoes defense bill, threatens government shutdown

Members of Congress had been discussing the $600 figure for almost a week before voting to approve it late on Monday night.

Trump did not explicitly say he would veto the bill, apparently holding out hope Congress would modify a package that took months to negotiate. The White House had said on Sunday that Trump would sign it into law.

Trump has 10 days, not counting Sundays, to veto the bill once he receives it from Congress, which is still processing the massive legislation.

If he vetoes it, Congress can promptly vote to override him. If Trump takes no action within 10 days of receipt, excluding Sundays, it would automatically become law unless Congress is adjourned. If no action occurs by Jan. 3 when the new Congress is sworn in, the bill would die.

Trump sparked a record 35-day government shutdown two years ago when he rejected a federal spending bill over what he said was insufficient funding for building a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Trump also demanded the bill be stripped of foreign aid, which is included in every annual federal spending bill - and was requested by his own administration last year. He objected to other government activities funded by the 5,500-page bill, such as fish breeding and funding for the Smithsonian museums.