Dire unemployment forecast demands ‘immediate action,’ top White House economists say

WASHINGTON — Two top White House economists on Wednesday pushed back against overly rosy interpretations of the Congressional Budget Office’s economic forecasts, and called for immediate action to avert the risk of persistent and long-lasting U.S. unemployment.

Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey, members of the Council of Economic Advisers, said the CBO’s “dire” forecast that 7 million people will still be out of work in 2021 underscored the urgency of enacting President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion rescue plan.

“The costs of inaction are far higher than the costs of acting too aggressively,” they wrote in a blog post viewed by Reuters. “We should not wait for years for the economy to return to full employment and get the economy back to pre-pandemic expectations.”

The CBO this week forecast the U.S. economy will grow more strongly than previously expected — 4.6% in 2021 — after contracting 3.5% in 2020, providing fodder for Republican critics who say Biden’s plan is too expensive and could stoke inflation.

The CBO also predicted a drop in the average U.S. unemployment rate to 5.7% in 2021 from 8.1% in 2020 — a big improvement from July forecasts of 8.4% in 2021 and 10.6% in 2020. But it said the number of people employed would not recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2024.