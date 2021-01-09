DOJ announces charges against man carrying Pelosi's podium, others in US Capitol riot

Derrick Evans, a West Virginia state lawmaker allegedly among the rioters who stormed the Capitol building, has been charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds. A federal magistrate judge in West Virginia released him on his personal recognizance after he appeared in court Friday afternoon, according to court records.

Evans has denied taking part in the destruction and violence and has since deleted the clip, but not before it was shared on social media and aired by CNN affiliate WCHS. In another video posted to his Facebook page Wednesday morning, he laughs as he predicts a riot.

The Republican state lawmaker has said he only filmed the event as an "independent member of the media to film history," though it does not appear he has any experience working as one.