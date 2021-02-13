 Skip to main content
Eastbound lanes of Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to be closed for repairs Sunday
Eastbound lanes of Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to be closed for repairs Sunday

The eastbound lanes of the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge carrying Interstate 70 across the Mississippi River will be closed at 6 a.m. Sunday for repair work that could take a week or more.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said drivers should use Interstate 270 or Highway 40 (Interstate 64).

The repairs are to an expansion joint on the road approaching the bridge. The eastbound left lane near the bridge is already closed.

The extreme cold could affect how long the repairs take, MoDOT said on its website.

