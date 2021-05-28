Environmentalists condemn Biden’s backing of Alaska oil drilling project

“They are opening up a lane for the oil and gas industry to cause irreparable harm to Arctic communities’ public health and wildlife habitats,” Gregory Stewart, legal chair of the executive committee of the Alaska chapter of the Sierra Club, told Reuters in an email.

Another environment group, Earthjustice, said the oil drilling project is at odds with Biden’s historic climate leadership while the Alaska Wilderness League said the decision ignored the concerns of indigenous communities and was “incredibly disappointing.”

Biden had united a range of U.S. environmental groups behind his successful presidential campaign, with the groups pouring money and effort into his run for president.

Environmental political action committees, including the League of Conservation Voters, the Sierra Club, EDF Action and the Sunrise PAC, spent more than $1.5 million in the 2020 federal election cycle — mostly for Biden and other Democrats.

The Trump administration approved the Willow development plan in October. Permits to mine for gravel and build roads were issued on the morning of Jan. 20, just before Biden was sworn in as the 46th president.

Environmental groups had sued late last year, making the argument that the government failed to take into account the impact that drilling would have on fragile wildlife.