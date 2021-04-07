EPA chief directs agency to put focus on environmental justice

WASHINGTON — Environmental Protection Agency chief Michael Regan on Wednesday directed the agency’s offices to sharpen their focus on tackling environmental injustices by strengthening enforcement against polluters, engaging with and investing in pollution-burdened communities and other measures.

“We must examine, and appropriately use, the full array of policy and legal tools at our disposal to incorporate environmental and climate justice considerations in our analysis, rulemaking, permitting, enforcement, grantmaking, operations, disaster response and recovery, and other activities,” Regan said in a statement.

President Joe Biden has put environmental justice at the center of his sweeping, government-wide climate change agenda, promising to direct investments and reassess project permitting in communities that bear the brunt of air and water pollution.

Regan, the first African American man to lead the EPA, has said protecting indigenous and low-income communities and communities of color from being overburdened by pollution is among his top priorities as the agency’s administrator.