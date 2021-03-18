Eyeing 2022 elections, Republicans jockey for Trump’s blessing

KELSO, Wash. — Speaking before a crowd of mostly maskless, white and older voters in this rural Washington county south of Seattle, four Republicans last week made their case for trying to unseat Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican congresswoman who voted to impeach Donald Trump for inciting a mob that attacked the Capitol.

One after another, the candidates used their 15-minute pitches to tout their unshakable loyalty to Trump. Off the stage, the candidates said in interviews they all want his blessing to replace Herrera Beutler, a 10-year incumbent, in Washington’s third congressional district next year.

Trump is “still in charge” of the Republican Party and his endorsement would be “very important,” Joe Kent, a military veteran and one of the challengers, told Reuters. Kent said he was considering hiring a well-connected consultant to help him land the former president’s support.

More than a year before party primaries begin for congressional and state elections in 2022, Republicans are in a mad scramble to secure Trump’s approval. Dozens of hopefuls have already reached out to Trump or plan to do so to seek his endorsement, according to more than a dozen candidates and two Trump advisers who spoke to Reuters.