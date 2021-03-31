 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Facebook removes video of Trump interview with daughter-in-law Lara, citing ban
0 comments

Facebook removes video of Trump interview with daughter-in-law Lara, citing ban

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Another Trump on the ballot? Lara Trump eyes Senate seat

In this Aug. 31, 2018 file photo, Lara Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, speaks at a Republican fundraiser at the Carmel Country Club in in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

 Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Facebook Inc. has removed a video of an interview with former President Donald Trump, who remains banned from the platform, from his daughter-in-law Lara Trump’s Facebook page, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Lara Trump, who is married to the former president’s son Eric and recently joined Fox News as a contributor, had promoted an interview with Trump for her own online show “The Right View” in Instagram posts on Tuesday.

She later posted a screenshot of an email from Facebook that said her video with Trump speaking had been removed, citing the ban on his accounts.

Trump was suspended from Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram indefinitely over incitement of violence following the Jan. 6 riot by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Facebook has sent the case of Trump’s suspension to its independent oversight board.

“In line with the block we placed on Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts,” the email read.

The Facebook spokeswoman, who spoke on condition that her name not be used, confirmed the email was real but declined to comment. Trump spokesman Jason Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the action.

In another email shared by Lara Trump on her Facebook page, Facebook said the guidance applied to all campaign accounts, messaging vehicles and former Trump surrogates on the site.

Since the ban, the former president has been shown speaking on Facebook’s platforms in news coverage from outlets such as Fox News and Newsmax.

Trump was barred by several social media platforms after the riot, including Twitter Inc, which has said its ban is permanent, and Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube, which said it will reinstate his account when the risk of violence decreases.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Store cashier expresses guilt over Floyd's death

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more
National politics

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday misstated the reality at the U.S.-Mexico border when he asserted that “nothing has changed” when it comes to the number of children coming to the United States since his predecessor, Donald Trump, was in office. The numbers are up since Biden became president on Jan. 20.

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
National politics

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports