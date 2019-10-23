President Donald Trump made 87 false claims last week, using relentless dishonesty to defend his dealings with Ukraine and his decisions on Syria.
Trump made 40 false claims last Thursday alone, including 30 at his campaign rally in Dallas. Thirty false claims is his highest total for a single rally during the 15 weeks we've been counting at CNN; 40 false claims is his second-highest single day total over those 15 weeks.
Trump's total of 87 false claims was the third-highest for the 15 weeks, though it was down from 129 false claims the week prior.
This was equal-opportunity deception. Trump made 17 false claims about military matters, 17 related to Democrats' impeachment inquiry, 15 about the economy and 12 about trade. He treated a visitor to the White House, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, to 25 false claims in their consecutive joint interactions with the media.
The most egregious false claim: The safety of the Kurds
Trump made it hard to pick a most egregious false claim about Syria and Turkey. Among other things, he claimed that troops he is sending from Syria to elsewhere in the Middle East are coming "home," that the Kurdish PKK is a more severe terror threat than ISIS, and that his narrow, concessionary ceasefire deal with Turkey had been sought by other administrations for 10 years or 15 years.
We think this one was the worst: As Turkey attacked Kurdish areas of northeast Syria, Trump said, "In the meantime, our soldiers are not in harm's way -- as they shouldn't be -- as two countries fight over land that has nothing to do with us. And the Kurds are much safer right now, but the Kurds know how to fight."
The Kurds were obviously not at all safer.
The most revealing false claim: Obama and HIV/AIDS
Near the end of his rally speeches, Trump usually repeats a scripted promise about how his administration is going to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the US in 10 years or less.
In Dallas, he attached something new to the pledge: a groundless attack on his predecessor.
"The previous administration spent no money on that," he said.
Trump has seemed particularly fixated on former President Barack Obama over the last two weeks, baselessly suggesting there is something nefarious about Obama's post-presidency deal with Netflix and making things up about Obama's dealings with North Korea.
The HIV/AIDS claim was not even close to true. The Obama administration spent billions on anti-HIV/AIDS efforts -- $10.8 billion on domestic HIV/AIDS research between the 2013 fiscal year and 2016 fiscal year alone, according to a review by the Kaiser Family Foundation, plus $85.1 billion more on domestic HIV/AIDS care, housing and prevention programs in those four years, plus $26 billion on global programs over the same period.
The most absurd false claim: The Gloria story
Trump lies for strategic purposes, systematically attempting to reframe reality to his own political advantage. He also just says little incorrect things for no particular reason because he doesn't care to check if they're true.
Welcoming the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues to the White House on October 15, Trump told the fun story about how the 1982 Laura Branigan hit "Gloria" became the team's victory song in 2019. He explained, reading from a text, that it all started when the Blues beat the Philadelphia Flyers in January. He added the Flyers "were hot" at the time.
The Flyers had lost six consecutive games.
For the full list of the 87, see this: