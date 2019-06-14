Federal Election Commission Chairwoman Ellen Weintraub released a statement Thursday making clear that candidates for public office may not receive help from a foreign government, in an apparent warning to President Donald Trump, who said he would consider taking information about an opponent from another country.
Tweeting her statement, Weintraub wrote, "I would not have thought I needed to say this."
The head of the agency responsible for campaign finance laws clarified that any campaign that accepts help from a foreign government "risks being on the wrong end of a federal investigation."
"Let me make something 100% clear to the American public and anyone running for public office," Weintraub wrote. "It is illegal for any person to solicit, accept, or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. election. This is not a novel concept."
Weintraub put out the statement 24 hours after Trump told ABC News on Wednesday night that he would not necessarily report to law enforcement if a foreign national offered him political information.