Former Sen. Claire McCaskill blasts Trump — and Bob Woodward — for COVID-19 inaction

Former Missouri Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill didn’t hold back Wednesday after hearing recorded interviews in which President Donald Trump admitted to downplaying the severity of the coronavirus pandemic in February and March.
McCaskill, on her Twitter account, not only blasted against Trump, she also took aim at journalist Bob Woodward, who interviewed the president for his upcoming book, “Rage,” but did not make the recordings public in the moment.
“It is hard for me to justify having the tape of Trump admitting the deadly danger of this virus while he was telling Americans it would just disappear ... and sitting on it until a book release,” McCaskill tweeted. “That’s some bad stuff. Ugly.”
Shortly after, McCaskill shifted her attacks to Trump, who spoke on numerous occasions to Woodward for his book.
“Ok, let’s dwell on this for a moment. This sicko thought that talking to Woodward 18 times was going to make him look better. Good Lord he is stupid,” McCaskill tweeted.
She wasn’t finished.
Referring to a tweet that stated the U.S. government has had pandemic preparations for 15 years, McCaskill said, “The number of plans, experts, scientists, doctors, national security officials he ignored to lie and kill Americans is astounding.”
She also had choice words for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who responded to the revelations, according to NBC News, by saying: “Look, I didn’t look at the Woodward book. I will later. But I haven’t even seen what you’re referring to yet. Clearly that’s a question for the White House anyway. It’s a question for the White House.”
“Big ass coward. Enabler. Lies. #FlipTheSenate,” McCaskill wrote of McConnell.
McCaskill spent 36 years in office as a legislator, county prosecutor, state auditor and two-term U.S. senator. She was defeated by Republican Josh Hawley in 2018.
Currently a TV political analyst, McCaskill claimed on Twitter she was “gonna need a shot of whiskey to calm down” before going on MSNBC’s Deadline White House program Wednesday afternoon.
Even if she took a sip, it didn’t settle her words much.
“I am so tired of that sacred podium with that seal on it being used to lie to the American people,” McCaskill told host Nicolle Wallace. “And so many times this president and his minions have used that podium to lie to the American people and to kill them -- to kill them. He has killed people with his lies.”
