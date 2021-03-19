George W. Bush on US Capitol insurrection: 'I'm still disturbed when I think about it'

Former President George W. Bush said the January 6 US Capitol insurrection left him "sick to my stomach" and he remains "disturbed" when he thinks about it.

"I can't remember what I was doing, but ... I was sick to my stomach ... to see our nation's Capitol being stormed by hostile forces," Bush said in an interview with The Texas Tribune as part of the SXSW virtual festival that was recorded February 24 and made public Thursday. "And it really disturbed me to the point where I did put out a statement, and I'm still disturbed when I think about it."

The episode, Bush said, "undermines rule of law and the ability to express yourself in peaceful ways in the public square."

"This was an expression that was not peaceful," he added.

Bush had joined the three other living former US presidents in condemning the Capitol attack in its immediate aftermath, charging in a statement at the time: "This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic -- not our democratic republic."