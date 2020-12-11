Georgia Republicans fired up for Senate runoff despite ‘rigged’ election fears

Senate candidates Loeffler and Perdue endorsed the Texas legal action. But they, too, are treading carefully in navigating the bitterness that has engulfed the state party. While neither has explicitly said the election was stolen from Trump, they have generally supported his efforts to overturn it and have called for Secretary of State Raffensperger’s resignation.

For Chasity Pawvlik, that’s not enough. The 45-year-old Trump supporter said she would vote for Perdue but maybe not Loeffler, who was appointed by Kemp and therefore needed to take bolder action to earn Pawvlik’s support. Among other things, Pawvlik wants Loeffler to push Kemp to conduct a third-party investigation of voting machines that have become the focus of debunked conspiracy theories about altered votes.

“If she wants my vote, she needs to call him out,” said Pawvlik. “We need to see those machines.”

One Republican voter interviewed by Reuters, however, said he had decided to support Democrats for Senate, in part because Loeffler and Perdue had aligned themselves so closely with Trump.

Corey Rudolph, a 42-year-old resident of Alpharetta, an Atlanta suburb, lamented that conventional Republican principles have been lost under Trump. He hoped a more centrist party would emerge but had his doubts.

“If he keeps control of the media the way that he has, especially the right-wing media, I don’t see how Republicanism as I have known it in the past can come back,” Rudolph said.