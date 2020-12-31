GOP senator rebukes ‘dangerous ploy’ to fight Biden victory

Sasse wrote that he couldn’t "simply allege that the College Football Playoff Selection Committee is ‘on the take’ because they didn’t send the Cornhuskers to the Rose Bowl, and then — after I fail to show evidence that anyone on the Selection Committee is corrupt — argue that we need to investigate because of these pervasive ’allegations’ of corruption.”

With 160 million votes nationwide, there will be some instances of fraud, he said, but nothing of the magnitude to overturn the election.

“We have good reason to think this year’s election was fair, secure, and law-abiding,” Sasse wrote. “That’s not to say it was flawless. But there is no evidentiary basis for distrusting our elections altogether, or for concluding that the results do not reflect the ballots that our fellow citizens actually cast.”

Without giving specifics or evidence, Hawley said Wednesday that he would object because “some states, including notably Pennsylvania,” did not follow their own election laws. Some states made changes to their election procedures, such as expanding absentee voting, to accommodate voters during the coronavirus pandemic, the worst U.S. public health emergency in a century. Lawsuits challenging Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania have been unsuccessful.