Hawley asks Dorsey about claim Twitter employee was paid to help with hack
0 comments

Hawley asks Dorsey about claim Twitter employee was paid to help with hack

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican who closely follows tech issues, pressed Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey on Friday on whether a company employee had been paid to assist with a hack of high-profile accounts this week aimed at scamming readers.

Twitter declined to comment.

Both Republicans and Democrats have urged Twitter to better explain how hackers managed to seize control of influential accounts and used them to solicit digital currency. The social influencers included U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, former President Barack Obama and billionaire Elon Musk.

Publicly available blockchain records show the apparent scammers received more than $100,000 worth of cryptocurrency.

Vice had reported that a Twitter insider was responsible for the takeovers of high profile accounts. Reuters has been unable to substantiate this report.

In his letter, Hawley asked Dorsey if there was evidence that a Twitter employee was involved in the hack. If so, Hawley asked if Dorsey was aware of this when he said the attack was carried out following a social engineering attack.

Hawley also asked if Twitter had taken steps to prevent employees from gaining improper access to accounts.

“Has Twitter considered and decided against implementing more stringent access control measures in the past?” he asked.  

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic
National politics

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Mueller defends Russia probe, says Stone remains a felon
National politics

Mueller defends Russia probe, says Stone remains a felon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former special counsel Robert Mueller sharply defended his investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, writing in a newspaper opinion piece Saturday that the probe was of “paramount importance” and asserting that a Trump ally, Roger Stone, “remains a convicted felon, and rightly so" despite the president's decision to commute his prison sentence.

Trump advisers rally Wisconsin Republicans, mock Democrats
National politics

Trump advisers rally Wisconsin Republicans, mock Democrats

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A pair of President Donald Trump's top advisers touted him to Wisconsin Republicans on Saturday as a defender of law and order who will win over key Black voters, while casting presumed Democratic rival Joe Biden as out of touch and Biden's party as a “mob” bent on erasing American history.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports