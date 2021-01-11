Hawley, other Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Cut off for how long?

The sheer extent of the Republican opposition will make it difficult for businesses to simply cut off those who voted against certifying Biden’s victory, said a senior Republican business strategist, speaking on condition of anonymity. Roughly two-thirds of all House Republicans, including seasoned legislators and vocal Trump partisans, supported the challenge.

Business groups will be watching closely over the coming weeks to see whether those Republicans make gestures to re-establish a sense of normalcy, such as attending Biden’s inauguration, the strategist said.

“Each of those people are going to be scrutinized,” the strategist said. “Are they all going into the bucket of ’no contributions’? I would be shocked if they all get put in.”

Fundraising is currently at a post-election lull in Washington, giving businesses and trade groups some time to figure out their approach.

Trade groups, in particular, likely will need time to take the temperature of their members.

The National Association of Beer Wholesalers said last week’s actions “require that we all pause and reflect on that support.”