Hawley says ‘Antifa scumbags’ threatened his wife and baby; protesters say visit to his D.C. area home was ‘peaceful’

Activists protesting the plan by some Republicans to object to the certification of the Electoral College vote held a noisy vigil Monday night near the Fairfax County, Virginia home of Sen. Josh Hawley.

About 15 people chanted while holding candles and signs saying, “Protect democracy,” the Washington Post reports.

Hawley, in a tweet Monday night, called the protests “Antifa scumbags.”

“Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter,” he wrote on Twitter late Monday. “They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door.”

The Washington Post said the demonstrators, with the group ShutDownDC, denied they engaged in vandalism or even knocked on Hawley’s door.

The group posted a 50-minute video that shows protesters writing on the sidewalk, chanting and leaving a copy of the Constitution on Hawley’s doorstep.

Among the chants: “Hawley, Hawley, shame on you!”

Patrick Young, a ShutDownDC organizer, told the newspaper, “This is people engaging in democracy and engaging in civil discourse. … This was a pretty tame and peaceful visit to his house.”