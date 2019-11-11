WASHINGTON — The view among the national security officials was unanimous: Military aid to Ukraine should not be stopped. But the White House's acting chief of staff thought otherwise.
That was the testimony of Laura Cooper, a Defense Department official, whose deposition was released Monday in the House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
"My sense is that all of the senior leaders of the U.S. national security departments and agencies were all unified in their — in their view that this assistance was essential," she said. "And they were trying to find ways to engage the president on this."
Cooper's testimony was among several hundred pages of transcripts released Monday, along with those of State Department officials Catherine Croft and Christopher Anderson.
Cooper told investigators that, in a series of July meetings at the White House, she came to understand that Trump's acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, was holding up the military aid for the U.S. ally.
"There was just this issue of the White House chief of staff has conveyed that the president has concerns about Ukraine," she testified.
When she and others tried to get an explanation, they found none.
"We did not get clarification," she said.
She said it was "unusual" to have congressional funds suddenly halted that way, and aides raised concerns about the legality of it. The Pentagon was "concerned" about the hold-up of funds and "any signal that we would send to Ukraine about a wavering in our commitment," she said.
Cooper told investigators that she was visited in August by Kurt Volker, the U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, who explained there was a "statement" that the Ukraine government could make to get the security money flowing.
It was the first she had heard of the quid pro quo that is now the central question of the impeachment inquiry — the administration's push for the Ukraine government to investigate Trump's political rivals.
"Somehow an effort that he was engaged in to see if there was a statement that the government of Ukraine would make," said Cooper, an assistant defense secretary, "that would somehow disavow any interference in U.S. elections and would commit to the prosecution of any individuals involved in election interference."
Meanwhile, Mulvaney plans to file his own lawsuit over testimony in the House impeachment inquiry, withdrawing his bid to join a separate case filed last month by a former Trump adviser, his attorneys said Monday.
The plans were revealed in a court filing that withdrew Mulvaney's earlier request to become part of a suit by Charles Kupperman, the president's former deputy national security adviser.
Lawyers for Mulvaney had asked Friday evening to join that lawsuit, saying his case presented similar legal issues to that of Kupperman. But they switched course following a conference call with a federal judge. They said they instead plan to file their own lawsuit asking a court to rule on whether Mulvaney must follow a subpoena from Congress directing him to testify or an order from the White House that he not appear.
Mulvaney faced opposition from lawyers for both Kupperman and House lawmakers in his bid to join the lawsuit, underscoring the lack of a unified approach from Trump administration officials in responding to the impeachment inquiry, which enters a critical public phase this week. Several people have testified in defiance of White House orders, while others have skipped their scheduled appearances.
Kupperman's lawsuit aims to have a court decide on compliance with congressional subpoenas and to resolve conflicting directives from the White House and Congress. He asked a judge to determine which branch of government should prevail.
Like Kupperman, Mulvaney has defied a subpoena from impeachment investigators. Kupperman's subpoena has since been withdrawn. His lawyer also represents former national security adviser John Bolton, who did not appear for a scheduled interview last week and has not been subpoenaed.
Lawyers for Mulvaney had said their arguments raised similar issues that belong in the Kupperman lawsuit, since they both have been close advisers to the president and in regular contact with him.
But in a court filing Monday, Charles Cooper, who represents Kupperman and Bolton, said there were important distinctions between Mulvaney and Kupperman's situations, including that Mulvaney already spoke publicly about issues central to the impeachment inquiry from the podium of the White House briefing room.
The House is investigating whether Trump violated his oath of office by pushing Ukraine's president to investigate Democrats, including Joe Biden, while the administration was withholding military funds for the East European ally.
Cooper described the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, saying it involved a range of items such as night vision goggles, vehicles, sniper rifles and medical equipment.
"Security assistance is vital to helping the Ukrainians be able to defend themselves," Cooper said.
Because Ukraine and Georgia are two "front-line states" facing Russian aggression, the U.S. needed to "shore up these countries' abilities to defend themselves."
"It's in our interest to deter Russian aggression elsewhere around the world," she said.