House Democrats want fast repeal of 2002 Iraq War authorization

By forcing Democrats to take him to court over the issue, Trump offered a playbook to future autocratic-minded presidents on how they might launch overseas military operations on flimsy legal grounds and then leave it up to the court system to make a ruling on its legality, a process that could take years.

“The place to start is repealing these old, outdated authorizations,” Schiff, D-California, said of clawing back Congress’ war powers. “I think we can do so with the prior Iraq authorization without any impact on the president’s ability to respond to dangers in that region.”

Meeks said he is fine with taking the lead on efforts to repeal the 2002 authorization and replace the 2001 version. On March 23, the House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a hearing on “Reclaiming Congressional War Powers.”

“I’m not going to wait on the Senate,” the chairman said. “We’re going to move in a very expeditious manner.

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez told CQ Roll Call on Thursday he doesn’t have a timeline for when the committee might markup legislation to repeal and replace the older military authorizations.