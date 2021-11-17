How a right-wing provocateur is using race to reach Gen Z

And there’s plenty of swag: “Buy merch. Save America,” the site suggests.

Turning Point USA’s online audience is large and growing. It averaged 83,000 monthly unique visitors over the past three years, but it grew to a monthly average of 111,000 in the past year, according to the digital intelligence firm Similarweb. That’s more than three times the traffic for conservative radio host Laura Ingraham’s website over the past year.

That traffic is driven in part by at least a dozen social media accounts across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram that, combined, have more than 10 million followers online.

Money into Kirk’s nonprofit network has followed the traffic.

Turning Point USA is a 501c3 nonprofit, meaning contributions are tax-deductible and its donors are not disclosed. But in 2019, the most recent year for which tax records are public, Turning Point USA raised more than $28 million, according to Internal Revenue Service filings. That’s almost twice what it raised in 2014, its first-year as a tax-exempt charity.