Illinois Republican says Trump lacks ‘mental capability’ to be president again if he believed election was stolen

Illinois U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger

As supporters of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol, Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger tweeted: "This is a coup attempt." 

He then responded to a tweet by President Donald Trump, who said: "Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!"

Kinzinger responded: "You are not protecting the country. Where is the DC guard? You are done and your legacy will be a disaster."

 Photo by Antonio Perez, Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — Just days before he is set to lead a Jan. 6 House committee hearing, Illinois Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Sunday it was “obvious” Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 election and if the former president believes the election was stolen he is “not mentally capable” to return to the White House.

Kinzinger, one of only two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, also warned that if Trump were elected president again, he would install government leaders who value loyalty to him over their oath to the country.

Speaking on CBS’ “ Face the Nation,” Kinzinger of Channahon said he will be leading the panel’s Wednesday hearing, which will be focused on Justice Department activities leading up to, and including, the insurrection and will also include members of Congress who sought pardons from Trump.

Trump continues to insist without evidence that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and, in a fundraising email to supporters on Sunday, again labeled the committee hearings “another partisan witch hunt.”

Kinzinger said the rejection of election fraud claims by Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr, along with the evidence of failed challenges to state election results, debunk Trump’s continued baseless allegations that helost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

“If you truly believe the election was stolen then, if the president truly believed that, for instance, he’s not mentally capable to be president. I think he didn’t believe it. I think the people around him didn’t believe it. This was all about keeping power against the will of the American people,” said Kinzinger, a frequent Trump critic who is not seeking reelection.

“The president absolutely tried to overthrow the will of the people and he tried to do it initially through misinformation, for the Department of Justice, they’re pressuring the vice president, and then, on Jan. 6,” Kinzinger said. “And he was told repeatedly by people that he trusted, that he respected … folks around him, that the election wasn’t stolen, that there is no corroborating proof of any kind of a stealing or any kind of a corruption that would change the outcome. And so I think it’s pretty obvious he knew but he didn’t want to lose.”

Kinzinger said Trump’s efforts to try to reverse the election outcome by first pressuring the Department of Justice, then Vice President Mike Pence and ultimately Congress through a “public attack” should be a warning if the former president decides to run again in 2024.

“I think if Donald Trump gets elected again, there is no doubt in my mind, zero doubt, that he will, instead of screening candidates like he probably did when he got elected in 2016 for qualifications, he’s going to screen people based on their loyalty to him,” Kinzinger said.

“I think it’s important for us as a country to recognize that … the importance that the oath to the United States plays,” he said. “If we have people in power — whether it’s in politics or law enforcement or the military — we have any people that are unwilling to put their oath above any loyalty to a person, no law matters.”

Kinzinger also said Trump’s assertion he reached out to the National Guard to help quell the insurrection was false.

“I think it’s very obvious the president didn’t do anything but gleefully watch television while this was going down. He can say anything he wants. The real leader, the only person in charge that made those calls was Mike Pence. We’ll prove that,” Kinzinger said.

During the committee’s opening public hearing on Thursday, the other Republican on the panel, Wyoming congresswoman and committee vice chair Liz Cheney, said Pennsylvania U.S. Rep. Scott Perry was one of several Republicans who sought a pardon from Trump in the days after Jan. 6.

Perry is one of the leading figures in the effort to throw out Pennsylvania’s votes in the 2020 presidential election.

“Why would you ask for a pardon? Let’s just say in general, if somebody asked for a pardon, it would be because they have real concern that maybe they’ve done something illegal,” Kinzinger said.

Perry has denied he sought a pardon and called the accusation “an absolute shameless and soulless lie.”

Kinzinger did not directly address Perry’s comments but said of the panel, “We’re not going to make accusations or say things without proof or evidence backing it.”

