‘Invisible addiction’: Compulsive gambling on the rise across the U.S.

“When I woke up, I was alive, I was here,” he recalled. “I needed to change — needed to for myself, for my family.”

He was $250,000 in debt, but with encouragement from friends he went to 12-step programs and started to rebuild his life. He tries to live by the teachings — among them, admitting he was at the time powerless over his gambling addiction. He’s now sharing his story with other compulsive gamblers and offering help as he also continues to heal.

Though he and his wife, Jennifer, split up, they remain friends and they work together at the restaurant, Remillard said. Since the start of the pandemic, he has facilitated a daily Zoom meeting called “Breakfast Club” with people across the country. Some share their experiences and daily struggles; others listen quietly.

“What matters is that we keep showing up,” Remillard said on a recent afternoon inside his restaurant. He wears a bracelet that reads “One day at a time.” He got a tattoo that reads “Acceptance” on his right wrist.

When Remillard had to furlough much of his staff during pandemic shutdowns, he and Jennifer worked long hours to keep the business operating. Still, he has made time for his meetings.