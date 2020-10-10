 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge throws out Trump campaign’s challenge to Pennsylvania’s poll-watching law
0 comments

Judge throws out Trump campaign’s challenge to Pennsylvania’s poll-watching law

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Election 2020 Lawsuits Glance

In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo Philadelphia City Council President Darrell L. Clarke fills out an application for a mail-in ballot before voting at the opening of a satellite election office at Temple University's Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania has seen a frenzy of election-related lawsuits as state officials prepare for some 3 million people, about half the expected turnout, to cast mail-in ballots. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

 Matt Slocum

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A federal judge in Pennsylvania on Saturday threw out a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump’s campaign, dismissing its challenges to the battleground state’s poll-watching law and its efforts to limit how mail-in ballots can be collected and which of them can be counted.

Elements of the ruling by U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan could be appealed by Trump’s campaign, with barely three weeks to go until Election Day in a state hotly contested by Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Trump’s campaign wanted the court to free county election officials to disqualify mail-in ballots where the voter’s signature may not match their signature on file and to remove a county residency requirement in state law on certified poll watchers.

It also wanted the court to bar counties from using drop boxes or mobile sites to collect mail-in ballots that are not “staffed, secured, and employed consistently within and across all 67 of Pennsylvania’s counties.”

The lawsuit was opposed by the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and the state Democratic Party.

The decision comes as Trump claims he can only lose the state if Democrats cheat and, as he did in 2016′s campaign, suggests that the Democratic bastion of Philadelphia needs to be watched closely for election fraud.

Democrats counter that Trump is running on the conspiracy of election fraud because he cannot run on a record of fraud and mismanagement.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sexting, virus diagnosis upend North Carolina Senate race
National politics

Sexting, virus diagnosis upend North Carolina Senate race

Democratic nominee Cal Cunningham acknowledged and apologized for exchanging sexually suggestive text messages with a woman who's not his wife, but he said he won't drop out of the race. And just a few hours earlier Friday evening, his opponent, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Schumer says it's unsafe to hold Supreme Court Senate hearings
National politics

Schumer says it's unsafe to hold Supreme Court Senate hearings

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said it won't be safe for the Senate to move ahead with Supreme Court hearings for Amy Coney Barrett given the virus outbreak that has sickened three Republican senators. While acknowledging that Democrats can't block the hearings, he said they plan to use "every tool in the toolbox" to try to delay a final confirmation vote for President Donald Trump's ...

Official: Next 48 hours ‘critical’ for Trump in virus fight
National politics

Official: Next 48 hours ‘critical’ for Trump in virus fight

Trump went through a ‘very concerning’ period Friday and the next 48 hours ‘will be critical’ in his care as he battles the coronavirus at a hospital, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Saturday. Meadows’ comments contradicted the rosy assessment of Trump’s condition offered by his staff and doctors.

Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate
National politics

Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Trading barbs through plexiglass shields, Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris turned the only vice presidential debate of 2020 into a dissection of the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with Harris labeling it “the greatest failure of any presidential administration.”

A senior warning sign for Trump: 'Go Biden' cry at Villages
National politics

A senior warning sign for Trump: 'Go Biden' cry at Villages

Mostly, it seems, older voters have been put off by Trump's handling of the coronavirus, which affects these voters more acutely than others. They were particularly alarmed by Trump's performances at daily task force briefings in the spring because his remarks showed an uneven handling of the crisis and inspired little confidence.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports