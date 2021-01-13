Kansas City-based Cerner Corp. suspends donations to Josh Hawley and others who ‘incited violence’

Kansas City’s Polsinelli law firm told The Star on Tuesday that it was suspending all political contributions pending a policy review from the board.

Polsinelli gave Marshall’s campaign $2,500 in 2020 and $3,500 in 2019.

“ Polsinelli joins the call for our government officials to unite us, protect the safety and the values of the United States during the time leading up to President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration and to thereafter ensure a peaceful transfer of power,” the company said in a statement.

Marshall’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, the backlash continues to mount for Hawley, the first senator to announce an objection to the electoral count last week.

Senior Democratic U.S. senators have said Hawley should resign and one-time mega-donor David Humphreys, a Joplin businessman, has said he should be censured.

On Tuesday, Democrats introduced a resolution in the Missouri House demanding that Hawley resign over “his leading role in inciting sedition and violent insurrection” against the United States.

Hawley’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. The senator has said little publicly in the week since the insurrection.