 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kevin McCarthy remains the favorite to become speaker of the House, but it won’t be easy

  • 0
Election 2022 Congress

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., heads to his office surrounded by reporters after House investigators issued a subpoena to McCarthy and four other Republican lawmakers as part of their probe into the violent Jan. 6 insurrection, at the Capitol in Washington, May 12, 2022.  

 J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Kevin McCarthy faces nothing but turmoil.

He was widely expected to become Speaker of the House if Republicans won a majority. And while he’s still the favorite, he is facing serious and increasingly vocal challenges from the GOP’s staunch conservatives that could thwart his bid.

If the Bakersfield, California, Republican survives, he’ll travel an endlessly bumpy road. Those conservatives want certain Biden administration officials, and maybe the president himself, impeached. McCarthy is unenthusiastic.

And when McCarthy tries to push through legislation, he’ll run up against a White House with very different ideas — and the power to stop him.

It’s looking as though Republicans could win a slim House majority, which means individual members or small blocs of members could wield disproportionate clout among Republicans.

People are also reading…

“There’s no margin of error,” said Alex Conant, a Republican consultant, “and every member knows it.”

Here are five challenges McCarthy is about to face:

Can he become speaker?

It takes a majority, or 218, House members to become Speaker. Republicans may have as many as 230 seats in the next Congress, but indications are the number will be less.

Ultra-conservatives are grumbling about McCarthy, saying the party should have done much better on Election Day.

FreedomWorks, a conservative group with influence among some members, is urging the House to adopt a rule that would make it easier to unseat a speaker, meaning McCarthy would be a protest vote away from being toppled even if he gets the job.

Some members are talking about him not even advancing that far. “Kevin McCarthy has not done anything to earn my vote for speaker,” Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., told Axios this week.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, tweeted “Current Mood’’ atop a video titled “Speaker Jordan?” Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is in line to become Judiciary Committee chairman if Republicans win the House.

Other conservatives weighed in. “It’s time for House Republicans to organize a movement to block Kevin McCarthy as speaker,” conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza tweeted Thursday.

McCarthy has had trouble with the conservatives before. He was the favorite to become speaker in 2015 but dropped his bid amid concern he wasn’t a diehard conservative.

Since then, McCarthy has made strong efforts to convince the skeptics otherwise. In January 2021, after the Capitol insurrection, he said on the House floor that former President Donald Trump “bears responsibility” for the riot.

Two weeks later, McCarthy had a friendly meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago and posed for a widely publicized photo with the former president.

Powerful House members

With a slim majority, “The House becomes like the Senate,” said Conant, where one member can effectively hold up legislation. McCarthy faces pressure not only from the right, but from the middle.

“If McCarthy goes too far one way he’s going to lose some people the other way,” said Christian Grose, academic director of the University of Southern California’s Schwarzenegger Institute.

There is a smattering of Republicans in swing districts who would not be comfortable with sweeping abortion bans, infrastructure spending cuts and some gun control measures.

What does the public want?

The election’s mandate is unclear. Elections usually produce clear messages from voters, but the only thing clear from Tuesday’s voting is that the United States remains a 50-50 country.

It’s difficult enough to enact legislation even with a strong mandate; it took more than a year to pass Obamacare even though Democrats controlled Congress and the White House.

Even with that mandate, by the end of the first year, lawmakers start looking to the next election and became more wary of passing controversial measures, a common legislative pattern.

“It’s a fickle country and mandates can be very fleeting,” said Tevi Troy, senior fellow at Washington’s Bipartisan Policy Center.

Impeachment?

House Judiciary Committee Republicans last week issued a thousand page report alleging all sorts of problems at the FBI and Justice Department. GOP members are eager to learn more about presidential son Hunter Biden’s finances.

There’s also lots of impeachment talk. Jordan has said if the GOP wins the House, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “deserves” to be impeached. Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., sent the secretary a letter last month charging him with “gross dereliction of duty” because of how he’s handled immigration at the Mexican border.

There’s also talk of trying to impeach others, including Biden. McCarthy has not sounded enthusiastic, telling Punchbowl News last month, “I think the country doesn’t like impeachment used for political purposes at all.”

But Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., tweeted last week about the impeachment of Biden and his allies, “This will happen. Not for political reasons. But because it must be done.”

It would take a majority to impeach. But it would take two-thirds of the Senate to convict and remove someone from office — a highly unlikely prospect.

That persistent debt ceiling

The one item that must win approval involves increasing the debt ceiling. The limit’s expected to be reached in mid-2023.

Republicans routinely say that raising the ceiling invites more spending while Democrats warn that not increasing the ceiling would trigger global economic chaos.

In 2013, a dispute over what to do led to a 16 day shutdown of much of the government. Republicans insisted on spending cuts before they would agree to an increase. 

Darrell West, vice president and director of governance studies at Washington’s Brookings Institution, thought the Republican-led shutdown was overreaching. Another shutdown, he said, might look irresponsible.

“It wouldn’t make the Republicans look good,” he said.

©2022 McClatchy Washington Bureau. Visit at mcclatchydc.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

As Election Night bleeds into the next morning, control of Congress remains unclear. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. While there were some races the AP could call as soon as polls close, other winners are taking a lot longer to identify. AP's VoteCast surveys indicate high inflation and worries about the future of American democracy were significant factors in voters’ decisions.

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

Control of Congress hangs in the balance as Democrats have shown surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news for the party, Democrat John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. It is too early to call critical Senate seats in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona which could determine the majority. In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas to Rhode Island, while many districts in states like New York and California have not been called.

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Control of Congress still hangs in the balance, with both parties notching victories in a midterm election centered on voter frustration over inflation, abortion rights and more. But despite huge spending, it's unclear the eventual outcome changes much in Washington.

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three Senate races and about a dozen in the House.

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

Despite the conclusion of the final day of voting in the 2022 midterm elections, much remains uncertain. The control of Congress still hangs in the balance. Republicans hoped for a sweep that never came, but they could still wrest control of the House and Senate. Some candidates offered concessions speeches, while others vowed to wait until every vote was counted. Even as 2022 remained undecided, eyes were already on 2024.

Democrat Hobbs leads Republican Lake for Arizona governor

Democrat Hobbs leads Republican Lake for Arizona governor

The race for governor of Arizona is putting the appeal of Donald Trump’s movement to the test in a crucial battleground state. It’s too early to call the contest between Republican Kari Lake, a former television news anchor, and Democrat Katie Hobbs, the secretary of state. Lake’s television-ready demeanor, confrontations with journalists and combative message for Democrats made the first-time candidate a rising star on the right. Lake faces Democrat Katie Hobbs, the secretary of state who rose to prominence defending the integrity of the 2020 election. President Joe Biden’s margin of victory was lower in Arizona than any other state.

Watch Now: Related Video

Colorado legalizes the use of psychedelic mushrooms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News