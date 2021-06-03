Landlord groups urge U.S. Supreme Court to end pandemic eviction ban

In a blow to the landlords, an intermediate appeals court on Wednesday said it would not lift the stay order put in place by Friedrich.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said in that decision that the CDC eviction ban was likely lawful, but it has not yet issued a ruling on the merits of the case.

In the landlords’ appeal to the Supreme Court, the group said: “Landlords have been losing over $13 billion every month under the moratorium, and the total effect of the CDC’s overreach may reach up to $200 billion if it remains in effect for a year.”

Diane Yentel, president of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, said the landlords’ appeal to the nation’s highest court was “astonishing” because $50 billion in funding was available nationally to pay the rent arrears owed to them.

“If they spent even a quarter of that effort instead convincing landlords to apply for and accept the money,” said Yentel, “maybe they wouldn’t feel such a pressing need to evict low-income tenants who fell behind on rent during the global pandemic.”

Reporting by Jan Wolfe in Washington and Michelle Conlin in New York.