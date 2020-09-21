 Skip to main content
Liberal think tank lists Wall Street-friendly rules on the chopping block if Democrats win big on Nov. 3
Liberal think tank lists Wall Street-friendly rules on the chopping block if Democrats win big on Nov. 3

WASHINGTON — Washington’s leading liberal think tank, which for years has shaped Democratic financial, economic and social policies, has begun drawing up a list of Wall Street-friendly rules that could be swiftly repealed if the party wins big in the election.

The list from the Center for American Progress (CAP), shared exclusively with Reuters, offers the first glimpse at which of the financial rules by President Donald Trump’s administration could be first on the chopping block if Democrats take the White House and the U.S. Senate on Nov. 3.

They include rules that eased speculative bank investments, reduced swap capital cushions, and overhauled fair lending regulation, all of which, if reversed, could cost the financial industry tens of billions of dollars.

According to CAP’s analysis, these could be swiftly axed via the Congressional Review Act (CRA), a 1996 law that allows Congress to reverse new federal rules with a simple majority.

“We need to reverse as much of the Trump administration’s damage as quickly as possible. The CRA is a critical tool that should be used to help accomplish that goal,” said Gregg Gelzinis, a senior policy analyst at CAP who advocates on financial regulation.

Founded in 2003 by top advisers to the Clintons, CAP has had outsize influence on Democratic policies for years. The group had close ties with the Barack Obama administration, helping with both policies and personnel, according to media reports.

Joe Biden, Obama’s former vice president who goes up against Trump in the Nov. 3 presidential election, has yet to lay out a detailed financial reform plan, giving CAP and other liberal groups a potential opportunity to help shape his agenda.

Gelzinis said he will be meeting with lawmakers’ offices in coming weeks to discuss the list and would approach Biden’s transition team if he wins, adding: “It’s important that a new administration and Congress are both in sync on CRA efforts.”

The group will focus on rules that mitigate systemic risks, such as bank capital requirements, an area on which there is less congressional consensus than consumer protections, he said.

A spokesman for Biden’s campaign said he would “consider every tool available...to reverse Trump’s damaging policies.”

Sherrod Brown, the top Democrat on the Senate banking panel who would likely lead any financial CRA bills, intends to use every tool, including the CRA, to advance his agenda to reduce financial risk and protect consumers, his office said.

‘Pandora’s box’

The CRA allows a new session of Congress to reverse rules passed during the final 60 working days of the previous Congress. Before Trump took office in 2017 pledging to slash red tape for corporate America, the CRA had only been successfully used once.

Republicans have since used it to reverse 16 rules, 15 of which were from the Obama-era, including discriminatory lending protections and a ban on forced arbitration, according to Daniel Perez, senior policy analyst at George Washington University’s Regulatory Studies Center.

Trump regulators have also in recent years changed dozens of other rules created decades ago, as well as in the aftermath of the 2009 financial crisis, which they say are outdated and burdensome.

For some liberals who say Trump’s measures have lined Wall Street’s pocket while increasing risk and hurting consumers, a strong Biden win would be pay-back time.

“We saw Republicans open the Pandora’s box to unleash the once-dormant CRA,” said Amit Narang of Washington-based advocacy group Public Citizen who is also identifying CRA targets. “Should Democrats be successful in November, they will aggressively use the tool.”

Reversing rules through an agency’s internal process can take years whereas CRA bills, which can pass with a simple 51-49 majority in the Senate and cannot be filibustered, move fast.

The law also bars agencies from writing similar rules, another plus for an incoming administration which cannot always remove the previous administration’s top officials. And unlike agency rules, the CRA generally cannot be challenged in court.

Calculating whether a rule falls within the 60-day limit is tricky, however, because congressional working days are fluid and are determined retrospectively in January, but CAP estimates late April as the earliest cut-off.

Additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York.

Rules liberals hope to reverse under a Biden presidency

WASHINGTON — Influential liberal think tanks are starting to identify Wall Street-friendly rule changes made by the Trump administration that could be scrapped using the Congressional Review Act if presidential candidate Joe Biden wins the White House and Democrats retake the Senate on Nov. 3.

Here are some likely candidates.

COMMUNITY REINVESTMENT ACT OVERHAUL — In May, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency updated the Community Reinvestment Act, a 1977 fair-lending law that encourages banks to invest in low-income communities, to account for technological changes in the way banks do business.

Democrats slammed the changes, which they said would make it easier for banks to earn passing grades while doing less.

VOLCKER RULE ‘COVERED FUND’ CHANGES — In June, bank regulators loosened a “Volcker Rule” provision on bank investments to make it easier for large lenders to take stakes in venture capital funds and other vehicles. Banks said this “covered funds” provision was far too aggressive, often sucking in overseas firms with little to no U.S. presence.

Created after the 2009 financial crisis, the Volcker Rule is seen as a sacred safety and soundness tool by Democrats who say the changes could reopen the door to casino banking.

‘INTER-AFFILATE,’ OTHER SWAP RULES — The “inter-affiliate” rule change was one of the biggest victories for Wall Street banks under the Trump administration. After years of lobbying, banks convinced regulators to kill the post-2009 crisis requirement for big banks to hold capital against swap trades between units of the same bank holding company. Finalized in June, the change was due to free roughly $40 billion for big banks, according to industry estimates.

Other swap rules potentially on the chopping block include a July decision by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to relax swap hedging safeguards and swap capital cushion calculations.

Regulators say the changes aim to reduce overlapping or burdensome requirements. Critics say they increase risks in the swap market, which exacerbated the 2009 crisis.

SHAREHOLDER VOTING, DISCLOSURES — In July, the Securities and Exchange Commission placed new restrictions on companies that advise investors on how to vote in corporate elections after years of gripes from the business community that these advisors have too much power and too little oversight. Critics of the changes say they make it harder for investors to push corporations on social and environmental issues.

In May, the SEC also reduced corporate disclosure requirements around acquisitions and divestments to mitigate the burden for companies, but critics said the move would reduce transparency for investors.

‘VALID WHEN MADE’ — The Trump administration’s July rule clarifies that a loan’s original terms remain valid if it is transferred to a state with stricter lending rules. It was adopted to settle a court fight over whether a borrower could sue to challenge a loan that had been sold to a state that would never have allowed it in the first place.

Regulators said it provided much-needed clarity, but its opponents said it pre-empts state consumer protection laws and will boost predatory lending.

PAYDAY LENDING — In July, Trump’s Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) rolled back a contentious Obama-era rule, which aimed to crackdown on payday lenders by requiring them to establish that a borrower had the means to repay.

The industry fought the proposal, and the Trump administration stripped out the “ability-to-repay” provision. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said at the time that the decision was “a windfall to predatory lenders.” — Reporting by Pete Schroeder of Reuters. Additional reporting by Katanga Johnson.

