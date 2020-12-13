Looming deadline could push states to misspend CARES Act money

“I think if they want to equip the stadium to handle COVID protocols, and make the urinals touchless, they should incorporate that into the cost of tickets,” White said in a phone interview.

“It should not be on the taxpayers. I have a lot of constituents in the county who can’t afford to go to a game at that stadium.”

Neil deMause, editor of the “Field of Schemes” website, which opposes public financing for sports facilities, argued that getting a few workers “in the stadium to sell hot dogs” is not a good reason for the county to give away that much money.

“There’s the question of whether $10 million is both necessary and useful to reopen a stadium during a pandemic,” he said in a phone interview. “You gain a little bit in hot dog sales, but you lose because you bump up your community infection rate.”

He also speculated that the team would have paid for the improvements had the public money not been there.

Bobby Silvest, vice president for marketing and communications for the Tampa Sports Authority, which runs the stadium, said in an email that the facility will be using only about $6.5 million of the allocation, with the rest going back to the county.