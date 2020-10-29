Make Science Great Again: U.S. researchers dream of life after Trump

Blumenfeld said it will take decades to rebuild science from an onslaught of politics and superstition he believes began under the administration of Republican George W. Bush. He said California will not begrudge researchers who return to federal government jobs if Trump loses the election.

“If they want to go back and continue to work and build up these battered institutions, Godspeed,” he said. “We’ve been here to take them in from the storm.”

Other U.S. government scientists and experts have found refuge in academia.

Joel Clement, a former director of the office of policy analysis at the U.S. Interior Department, left government in 2017 after being transferred from a position focused on climate change in the Arctic to the department’s office of revenue. He now does research and teaches at the John F. Kennedy School of Public Policy at Harvard University.

“Any administration is going to have a long road to get this back on track,” said Clement, who has been involved in conversations about restoring U.S. science with other experts informally advising the Biden team.

Dr. Ruth Etzel, EPA’s former head of children’s health, is still working at the agency, though she says she has been sidelined from her specialty under Trump.