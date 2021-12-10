Meatpackers’ profit margins jumped 300% during pandemic, White House economics team says

Trade group the North American Meat Institute accused the White House of “cherry-picking” data.

“It is no coincidence this blog post appears on the same day as the Consumer Price Index is released showing gas and energy prices are up nearly 60 percent over the past 12 months which is nearly 10 times the rate of inflation for food,” President Julie Anna Potts said in a statement.

Profit margins — the spread companies are making over and above their costs — have increased significantly too, belying the argument that companies are just passing along higher labor and supply costs, the analysis said, with gross margins up 50% and net margins up over 300%.

“If rising input costs were driving rising meat prices, those profit margins would be roughly flat, because higher prices would be offset by the higher costs,” the analysis said.

Increases in meat prices accounted for 25% of the rise in consumer prices for food consumed at home in November, a big driver in the surge in inflation seen in recent months.

Tyson increased the price of beef “so much — by more than 35% — that they made record profits while actually selling less beef than before,” the advisers wrote.