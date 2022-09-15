 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Migrants, long used as political props, were dumped Thursday at the vice president’s residence

  • 0

WASHINGTON — Politicians have been using migrants as props for decades. Republicans visit the Southwest border and declare that immigration is out of control. During the Trump administration, Democrats made their way to detention centers to decry the treatment of children locked in cages.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas took the tactic to a new level Thursday, busing about 100 people — including many who said they were fleeing violence or poverty — to Vice President Kamala Harris’ doorstep. Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a separate group of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a playground for wealthy liberals, on Wednesday evening.

Sept 11 Anniversary

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg at the ceremony to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York.

The two buses Abbott sent to Washington arrived outside the Naval Observatory just after sunrise. Reporters were on the scene before the humanitarian group that has been leading resettling efforts here since April, when Abbott and Arizona’s Republican governor, Doug Ducey, started sending thousands of migrants to Washington and other liberal cities.

People are also reading…

Amy Fischer, an organizer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, said she and other volunteers found out about the newest arrivals on Twitter. Her group is most often mobilized to help buses that arrive early in the morning or late at night at Union Station, the train and bus hub that’s just a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol.

The migrants were welcomed and soon taken by Uber, Lyft and private volunteer cars to a church that the group has been using to help people bathe, eat and figure out where they plan to settle, whether in Washington or elsewhere. Fischer said her group has helped about 6,200 people so far.

“This whole project is a racist publicity stunt that doesn’t uphold the agency and human rights of those who are arriving to seek safety,” Fischer said.

Washington’s Democratic mayor, Muriel Bowser, declared an emergency last week to free up $10 million in funds after the Pentagon rejected her requests for help from the National Guard.

“We have a system that is failing those that are arriving to seek safety,” Fischer added. “And instead of states and localities and the federal government and Congress addressing the real needs, it’s turned into a game of political football.”

President Joe Biden asked Harris last year to address the root causes of migration from Central America. Republicans have referred to her as the Biden administration’s “border czar” — a title she has resisted — and conservatives have pilloried her all week for declaring in an NBC News interview over the weekend that the border is secure.

Those remarks triggered Abbott to send the buses to Harris’s home, he tweeted Thursday.

“VP Harris claims our border is ‘secure’ & denies the crisis,” Abbott wrote. “We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border.”

Border agents recorded 1.9 million encounters with migrants between October 2021 and the end of July, an all-time high. This number doesn’t represent individual migrants because many migrants try to cross the border — and are apprehended — multiple times.

Harris’ office did not immediately respond to an email and text message asking whether she saw the migrants and how she has reacted to their presence. The issue did not come up during a speech she delivered later in the morning at a White House event aimed at combating hate-filled violence.

“This kind of stunt has backfired,” Rep. Bill Keating, a Massachusetts Democrat who represents Martha’s Vineyard, told WCVB in Boston.

“Human beings under any circumstances shouldn’t be political chattel,” he said. “That was really disappointing and actually disgusting.”

©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com.  

0 Comments

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

President Joe Biden’s popularity has improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist. That's according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats just two months before the November midterm elections. The economy continues to be a weakness for Biden, with just 38% approving of his economic leadership as the country faces stubbornly high inflation and Republicans try to make household finances the axis of the upcoming midterms.

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

Former President Donald Trump is sitting on top of more than $115 million across several political committees. He's positioned himself as a uniquely indomitable force in the GOP and would almost certainly have the resources to swamp his rivals if he launched another presidential campaign. But that massive pile of money is also emerging as a potential vulnerability. His chief fundraising vehicle, Save America PAC, is under new legal scrutiny after the Justice Department issued a round of grand jury subpoenas that have included questions about the political action committee’s fundraising practices.

Election denier Bolduc wins New Hampshire GOP Senate race

Election denier Bolduc wins New Hampshire GOP Senate race

Retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc has won New Hampshire’s Republican Senate primary and will face potentially vulnerable Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan in November. That sets up another test of whether a fierce conservative can appeal to more moderate general election voters. Trump didn't formally endorse Bolduc but quickly praised him on Wednesday after he won. Bolduc has said he believes Trump won the 2020 election and he has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines. Two other pro-Trump candidates won U.S. House primaries in New Hampshire, leaving some in the party questioning whether they will be able to broaden their appeal in November.

Buttigieg awards grant to tear down divisive Detroit highway

Buttigieg awards grant to tear down divisive Detroit highway

A plan to dismantle a 1-mile-long depressed freeway that was built in Detroit by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago is a big winner of federal money. The $104.6 million for the Interstate 375 project is the first Biden administration grant being awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway. The grant is among $1.5 billion in transportation grants being handed out Thursday to 26 projects nationwide thanks to increased funding from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law. Advocates say the money is a key first step that will inspire dozens of citizen-led efforts underway in other cities to dismantle highways.

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia’s Defense Ministry says it's pulling back forces from two areas in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. A Defense Ministry spokesman says the troops will be regrouped from Balakliya and Izyum to the eastern Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy taunted Moscow over the withdrawal, saying its army was “demonstrating the best that it can do — showing its back.” Western officials and analysts say Ukraine has punched through the front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking large swaths of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines.

Stepping up: Next generation of royals to see more scrutiny

Stepping up: Next generation of royals to see more scrutiny

Prince William and wife Kate have made a surprise joint appearance with Prince Harry and wife Meghan warmly greeting a large crowd gathered outside Windsor Castle to remember their long-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Their “walkabout” was the first time the brothers have appeared amicably together in public since March 2020. The display of unity comes at a time when the younger generation of Britain’s royal family must step up their responsibilities significantly. William, long second-in-line to the throne, is now the heir apparent after his father, King Charles III, became Britain’s new monarch upon his mother’s death. That means William and Kate, both 40 and parents of three young children, immediately assume a much more central role as the new face of the monarchy.

Democrat Katie Hobbs says no to Arizona governor debate

Democrat Katie Hobbs says no to Arizona governor debate

Democrat Katie Hobbs’ campaign for Arizona governor has ended negotiations with the state commission overseeing candidate debates to come to an agreement that would see her face off with Republican Kari Lake. The decision means the public will not see the two on the same stage as they battle for the Arizona governor’s office. Sunday's announcement came after more than a week of efforts by Hobbs, currently secretary of state, to change the debate into separate half-hour interviews with the moderator. The Citizens Clean Elections Commission flatly rejected that proposal and gave Hobbs a week to negotiate minor changes to the planned Oct. 12 face-off. Lake had already agreed to the debate and has criticized Hobbs for backing out.

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth’s complicated legacy in Africa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News