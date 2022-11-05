Missouri-based student loan servicer warns it may take public servants longer to see debt relief

After four inconclusive elections, it looks like the fifth time finally worked for Benjamin Netanyahu. With about 85% of the ballots counted, it appears voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a stable majority in parliament. Votes are still being counted and results are not final, but Israel was likely headed to its most right-wing government, bolstered by a strong showing from the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, whose members use inflammatory anti-Arab and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. Initial results point to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration.