Missouri politicians react to news of Limbaugh's death
Politicians from Missouri were quick to react to the news of Rush Limbaugh's death. A sampling:

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said: "From his first job in high school as a radio personality in Cape Girardeau to the EIB Network, Rush Limbaugh changed the way Americans talked about issues every day. He reshaped talk radio and became one of the most powerful conservative voices in our country, but always stayed grounded in his Missouri roots and Midwest values. I, along with millions of others, will miss hearing his unique perspective."

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said: “A proud son of Missouri, Rush Limbaugh was a voice for the voiceless. He changed talk radio, but more importantly, Rush changed the conversation to speak up for the forgotten, and challenge the establishment. He lived the First Amendment and told hard truths that made the elite uncomfortable, but made sure working men and women had a seat at the table. Erin and I are praying for the Limbaugh family."

U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-4th District: "America truly lost an icon today. A native Missourian, Rush Limbaugh ushered in a new era of conservatism, championing freedom and the American Dream to millions of listeners over his accomplished radio career. May he rest in peace."

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-6th District, said: "We lost one of conservatism's biggest champions today. A Missouri native, Rush Limbaugh gave millions of Americans a voice on the radio. He will be greatly missed."

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican: "Rest In Peace to Missouri’s own Rush Limbaugh — an authentic voice for American conservatives. He competed in the marketplace of ideas every day and helped shape a movement."

This article will be updated.

