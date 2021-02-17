Missouri politicians react to news of Limbaugh's death

Politicians from Missouri were quick to react to the news of Rush Limbaugh's death. A sampling:
Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican:
This morning, Missouri’s native son Rush Limbaugh passed away.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 17, 2021
I spoke with his family and we talked of Rush's legacy in our state and across the nation. Teresa and I will continue to lift his wife Kathryn and family up in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/LC1lS8mlnx
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said: "From his first job in high school as a radio personality in Cape Girardeau to the EIB Network, Rush Limbaugh changed the way Americans talked about issues every day. He reshaped talk radio and became one of the most powerful conservative voices in our country, but always stayed grounded in his Missouri roots and Midwest values. I, along with millions of others, will miss hearing his unique perspective."
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said: “A proud son of Missouri, Rush Limbaugh was a voice for the voiceless. He changed talk radio, but more importantly, Rush changed the conversation to speak up for the forgotten, and challenge the establishment. He lived the First Amendment and told hard truths that made the elite uncomfortable, but made sure working men and women had a seat at the table. Erin and I are praying for the Limbaugh family."
U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-4th District: "America truly lost an icon today. A native Missourian, Rush Limbaugh ushered in a new era of conservatism, championing freedom and the American Dream to millions of listeners over his accomplished radio career. May he rest in peace."
U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-6th District, said: "We lost one of conservatism's biggest champions today. A Missouri native, Rush Limbaugh gave millions of Americans a voice on the radio. He will be greatly missed."
U.S. Rep. Billy Long, R-7th District, said:
Conservative talk radio icon and a #Missouri boy gone at 70. R.I.P. Rush. #Dittos— U.S. Rep. Billy Long (@USRepLong) February 17, 2021
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-8th District, said:
Rush Limbaugh was not just a radio personality. He was a hero that created a movement and gave conservatives a voice that inspired millions of people around the country. He and his family will forever be in my heart.— Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) February 17, 2021
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican:
RIP Rush Limbaugh, Missouri native and voice for Conservatives across America. His voice will be missed. As he used to say “Talent on loan from God”.— Jay Ashcroft (@JayAshcroftMO) February 17, 2021
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican: "Rest In Peace to Missouri’s own Rush Limbaugh — an authentic voice for American conservatives. He competed in the marketplace of ideas every day and helped shape a movement."
Missouri Senate Majority Leader Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia:
