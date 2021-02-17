Missouri politicians react to news of Limbaugh's death

Politicians from Missouri were quick to react to the news of Rush Limbaugh's death. A sampling:

Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican:

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said: "From his first job in high school as a radio personality in Cape Girardeau to the EIB Network, Rush Limbaugh changed the way Americans talked about issues every day. He reshaped talk radio and became one of the most powerful conservative voices in our country, but always stayed grounded in his Missouri roots and Midwest values. I, along with millions of others, will miss hearing his unique perspective."

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said: “A proud son of Missouri, Rush Limbaugh was a voice for the voiceless. He changed talk radio, but more importantly, Rush changed the conversation to speak up for the forgotten, and challenge the establishment. He lived the First Amendment and told hard truths that made the elite uncomfortable, but made sure working men and women had a seat at the table. Erin and I are praying for the Limbaugh family."