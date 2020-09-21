Missouri’s two U.S. senators back quick vote on Ginsburg successor

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, Republicans who represent Missouri in Congress, support moving quickly to confirm a new Supreme Court justice. Whether it can be done before Election Day is unclear.
If President Trump, as expected, names his nominee to succeed the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg this week, Hawley says a confirmation vote can be taken before Nov. 3.
Blunt, who’s been in Congress longer than Hawley, suggests that may be difficult.
“This should take as long as it needs to take, but no longer,” Blunt said on Sunday, during an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”
“There is plenty of time to get this done, but to get it done before Election Day, everything has to work, I think, pretty precisely,” Blunt said.
Hawley, in an appearance Monday on Fox & Friends, said the Senate can vet and confirm a nominee — if his colleagues don’t “dither.”
“I do think there’s enough time to get this done before the election. I think we need to proceed with that goal in mind. Let’s not wait. Let’s not dither. Let’s not sit on our hands. We were elected here with a job to do, and let’s get it done.”
Hawley, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said it could take “less than three” weeks once Trump submits his nominee.
“It would be up to the chairman, Lindsey Graham, to put a schedule together. I’ll just tell you, I think it should come as quickly as possible. We need to move forward here,” he said.
Hawley, a possible presidential candidate in 2024, has said he will vote only for a nominee who has “explicitly acknowledged that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided.”
Roe, decided in 1973, is the landmark decision that established a woman’s right to an abortion.
Blunt, who chairs the Senate Republican Policy Committee, has served in Congress for 23 years. Hawley has served since January 2019.
Includes reporting from the Kansas City Star and the Post-Dispatch.
