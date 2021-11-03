Newsmax, One America News sued by voting technology firm Smartmatic

WASHINGTON — Voting technology company Smartmatic on Wednesday sued right-wing U.S. television networks One America News and Newsmax, saying they must be held accountable for spreading conspiracy theories about the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

In separate lawsuits, Smartmatic accused OAN and Newsmax of knowingly spreading false claims that the voting technology company rigged the election against former President Donald Trump.

Smartmatic says the networks doubled down on the false claims as part of an effort to win over Trump supporters dissatisfied with Fox News Network’s election coverage.

Smartmatic sued OAN in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The case against Newsmax was filed in Delaware state court.

Representatives of OAN and Newsmax did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Smartmatic did not say how much money it is demanding from Newsmax and OAN, but said election conspiracy theories have wiped $2 billion in value from the company. Damages owed by each of the defendants will be determined at trial, it said.