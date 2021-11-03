 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Newsmax, One America News sued by voting technology firm Smartmatic
0 comments

Newsmax, One America News sued by voting technology firm Smartmatic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — Voting technology company Smartmatic on Wednesday sued right-wing U.S. television networks One America News and Newsmax, saying they must be held accountable for spreading conspiracy theories about the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

In separate lawsuits, Smartmatic accused OAN and Newsmax of knowingly spreading false claims that the voting technology company rigged the election against former President Donald Trump.

Smartmatic says the networks doubled down on the false claims as part of an effort to win over Trump supporters dissatisfied with Fox News Network’s election coverage.

Smartmatic sued OAN in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The case against Newsmax was filed in Delaware state court.

Representatives of OAN and Newsmax did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Smartmatic did not say how much money it is demanding from Newsmax and OAN, but said election conspiracy theories have wiped $2 billion in value from the company. Damages owed by each of the defendants will be determined at trial, it said.

Smartmatic, whose U.S. headquarters is in Boca Raton, Florida, in February sued Fox News, its parent Fox Corp. and several Fox hosts in a New York state court, alleging they falsely accused the company of helping rig the U.S. presidential election in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of Smartmatic is seen at its offices in Caracas

The corporate logo of Smartmatic is seen at its offices in Caracas, Venezuela on Aug. 2, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron/

In that case, Smartmatic also sued two lawyers aligned with Republican President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, who pushed the election-rigging conspiracy theory.

Smartmatic’s lawsuit in that case stated the defendants should pay a combined $2.7 billion in monetary damages.

Fox News and its co-defendants have asked a judge to dismiss the case, arguing their commentary on Smartmatic was free speech protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Fox News, OAN, Newsmax, Powell and Giuliani also face defamation claims brought by Dominion Voting Systems, another voting technology company that found itself at the center of false conspiracy theories in the weeks after the November 2020 election.

Like Smartmatic, Denver-based Dominion is seeking billions of dollars in damages. Dominion has sued other individuals as well, including My Pillow Inc. founder Mike Lindell.

Dominion scored an early victory in August when a judge allowed its defamation claims against Powell, Giuliani, and Lindell to advance toward trial.

Coster reported from New York.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kids’ turn arrives for COVID-19 shots

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden
Nation

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden
Nation

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News