No permit, no problem: More states allow residents to carry a concealed gun

These new laws have coincided with measures allowing guns in houses of worship and on school grounds and public transportation.

While Democrats widely reject the permitless carry policy, polling suggests it also lacks widespread support in the GOP. Most of the pressure on lawmakers to pass these bills has come from gun rights lobbyists at the NRA and other groups, Bonavia said.

“These bills are not a result of public demand,” she said. “There is not a groundswell of support that we need to carry these guns without any regulations.”

Indeed, just over a third of Republicans support allowing people to carry concealed guns without a permit, according to an April survey by the Pew Research Center. (The center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, which funds Stateline.)

Gun safety advocates have called on state lawmakers to restrict gun access, rather than expand it, citing a spike in gun violence and recent school shootings, including one at a Michigan high school last week that left four dead.