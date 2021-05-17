Pandemic’s financial burden fell hardest on less-educated Americans, Fed survey shows

The overall share of adults who said they were worse off financially when compared to a year earlier rose to nearly 25% at the end of 2020. That was up from 14% in 2019 and the highest level since the question was added to the survey in 2014.

But despite that increase, most Americans believed they were still at least doing “OK” financially. Some 75% of adults said they were living comfortably or doing “OK” financially in November, a share that fluctuated throughout the year but ended at the same level as in 2019.

Government aid

Americans’ financial pain was eased but not erased by federal aid distributed during the crisis, including direct cash payments and enhanced unemployment benefits offered through the $2.3 trillion CARES Act relief package passed in March 2020.

While the financial well-being of households improved last summer after some of the support was issued, some measures had worsened again by November.

For example, 64% of households said they could cover a hypothetical $400 emergency expense using cash, savings or a credit card that they could pay off in full in November. That was a drop from July, when about 70% said they could afford such an expense, but was in line with pre-pandemic trends.