Pandemic-wary U.S. Supreme Court to weigh Biden vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court, which has restricted its own operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, is preparing to decide whether to block President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates for large businesses and health care workers in a test of presidential powers to address an unyielding public health crisis.

The court will hear in-person arguments on Friday on emergency requests in two separate cases by challengers including business groups, religious entities and various Republican-led U.S. states for orders blocking the vaccine requirements, with rulings expected in short order. The challengers maintain that Biden and his administration have overstepped their authority.

The court’s 6-3 conservative majority in the past has shown skepticism toward sweeping actions by federal agencies.

Decisions against Biden could hamstring his ability to take broad action to tackle a pandemic that already has claimed the lives of roughly 830,000 Americans, with COVID-19 cases driven by the coronavirus Omicron variant soaring nationally.