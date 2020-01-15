Pelosi appoints Schiff, Nadler among 7 House impeachment managers
Pelosi appoints Schiff, Nadler among 7 House impeachment managers

Pelosi names Schiff, Nadler as prosecutors for Trump trial

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives to meet with the Democratic Caucus at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Pelosi, who has not yet relayed the articles of impeachment to the Senate for the trial of President Donald Trump, has said she will discuss her next steps in that delayed process during her meeting today with fellow Democrats. Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House last month on charges of abuse of power over pushing Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and obstruction of Congress in the probe. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday morning named seven House Democrats who will serve as impeachment managers in the Senate trial and act as prosecutors by presenting the case against President Donald Trump in the Ukraine scandal, a long-awaited move that sets up the next phase of the impeachment fight.

The managers are: Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff of California, Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler of New York, Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Zoe Lofgren of California, Val Demings of Florida, Jason Crow of Colorado and Sylvia Garcia of Texas.

Pelosi held a news conference at 10 a. m. ET to announce the managers ahead of a midday vote on the resolution to appoint them and formally send the two articles of impeachment to the Senate, where senators will decide whether the President should be removed from office.

