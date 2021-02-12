Pilloried in Washington, Marjorie Taylor Greene is loved back home

CEDARTOWN, Ga. — From the pulpit this past Sunday, Pastor Brian Crisp prayed for President Joe Biden and delivered a passionate sermon on loving one’s neighbor. But away from church, the Baptist preacher was steeling for battle.

This rural stretch of northwest Georgia is Marjorie Taylor Greene country. The freshman congresswoman won this district in a landslide in November. Voters here aren’t happy that the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Feb. 4 stripped Greene of her committee assignments — diluting her influence — for, among other things, advocating violence against Democratic lawmakers on social media before she was elected.

Exhibit A for the Democrats was Greene’s September Facebook post showing an image of herself brandishing an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle superimposed alongside the faces of three Democratic congresswomen. The post, later removed by Facebook, urged Christians to “go on the offense against these socialists.” Crisp, the pastor, viewed the post not as a threat by Greene against the officials — all women of color — rather as a defense of his community’s way of life.

“It promoted a strong stance of who we as Americans are,” said Crisp, over lunch in Cedartown, a city of 10,000 people northwest of Atlanta. “We are not going to let you come in here and change this nation.”